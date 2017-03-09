Orton Beats Styles To Become #1 Contender, Will Face Wyatt At WrestleMania

Following weeks of number one contender battle royals, singles matches, draw-finishes and two opponents emerging as the “active number one contender” to the SmackDown Live Championship at WrestleMania 33, Bray Wyatt finally has a single dance partner for this year’s “Show of Shows.”

Bray Wyatt will defend the SmackDown Live World Title in one-on-one action against the new, clear-cut number one contender Randy Orton when WrestleMania touches down in Orlando, Florida next month.

“The Viper” defeated AJ Styles to become the new rightful challenger to SmackDown Live’s top prize during Tuesday night’s show. Orton beat Styles during this evening’s show to earn the shot against Wyatt.

Styles himself emerged as the co-number one contender in a draw with Luke Harper in the original number one contender battle royal before defeating Harper in a singles contest the following week to settle the score and decide the rightful number one contender.

The Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt singles match for the SmackDown Live World Championship goes down as one of the main events for this year’s WrestleMania 33 PPV, which takes place live on April 2, 2017.

Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of WrestleMania 33.