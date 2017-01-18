Orton Involved In Altercation With Fan: “He Needs To Suck It The F-Up”

It looks like “The Viper” will be the talk of the town again.

Randy Orton was reportedly involved in an altercation earlier this week with a fan at a gym in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

NEAReport.com is reporting that Orton was working out at the Trim Gym in Jonesboro when he was approached by some fans who asked if they could take a photo with him. Orton reportedly indicated that he was in the middle of a workout at that particular moment, when the fans decided to snap a picture anyways. This allegedly set “The Viper” off, as he reportedly grabbed the fans hand and yelled at him.

The fan involved in the alleged incident, Anthony Martin, spoke with the NEAReport.com website about the situation.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?'” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

After the story became news in the local Jonesboro area, as well as the usual various online outlets, Orton acknowledged and reacted to the story via social media.

“Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to “F-Off” at the gym yesterday,” Orton wrote via his official Twitter page. “That’s news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife.”

In an additional tweet, Orton also wrote, “I paid to train. In between every set, I can’t take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy.”

