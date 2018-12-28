Outrage Over The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Pay vs. Emily Blunt’s Pay

The Rock is in the news today after TMZ reported that the former WWE Champion is making more than double the pay that actress Emily Blunt is making for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” movie.

The Great One is reportedly receiving $22 million to play the lead male character, Frank, while Emily is receiving $9 million to pay the lead female role, Lily.

The Rock is Hollywood’s second-highest paid actor, right behind Daniel Craig of the James Bond movies. Blunt is starring in the new hit “Mary Poppins Returns” movie. TMZ notes that Rock is receiving similar pay for the 2020 “Red Notice” movie, which co-stars Gail Gadot.

It will be interesting to see if the so-called outrage will force any action by Rock or Disney. People complained about the “gender pay gap” earlier this year when it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for re-shoots on the “All the Money In the World” movie, while co-star Michelle Williams did them for free. The heat from the public led to Wahlberg deciding to donate his pay.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie hits theaters on July 24, 2020.

Below is a video of Rock, Blunt and co-star Jack Whitehall training together in Rock’s portable gym on the “Jungle Cruise” set back in September: