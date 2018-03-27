Owen Hart Going Into The PW HOF, Matt Hardy Threatens Michael Cole, John Cena

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. This episode features a 2016 Shelby Cobra Roush 427 REPLICA that has a custom Lamborghini paint job and a 550hp V8 engine.

– The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced today that Dan Severn and Owen Hart will be inducted during the weekend of July 26th in Waterloo, Iowa. They also announced the following award winners – Booker T (Lou Thesz Award), Bruiser Brody (Frank Gotch Award), Ben Askren (George Tragos Award) and Koji Miyamoto (Jim Melby Award). Road Warrior Animal, Gerald Brisco, Larry Hennig, Austin Aries and others will also be in attendance.

“Attending the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is a must for any true fan of professional wrestling,” said Jim Ross, master of ceremonies for this year’s banquet. “I’m challenging everyone to bring at least one additional person with them to this year’s event. I can’t wait to attend.”

The weekend will also feature a talent evaluation with WWE scout Gerald Brisco, Jim Ross and JJ Dillon, among other happenings. You can find the full announcement with more details at this link.

– The back & forth between Michael Cole and Matt Hardy continued on last night’s RAW as Cole took another shot at The Ultimate Deletion on commentary. Matt tweeted the following after the show and promised to make Cole pay: