Paige Adds To This Week’s Loaded WWE SmackDown Line-Up

As seen below, SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy for this week’s opening match on SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s blue brand show:

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy in the non-title opener

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville in a non-title match

* The Bar vs. Rusev Day to determine new #1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at Hell In a Cell

* R-Truth vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Maryse vs. Brie Bella in the main event

Before I dive deep into Hell…I shall CLEANSE my soul. @ShinsukeN still lingers..so This Tuesday…He must be rendered #OBSOLETE — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2018