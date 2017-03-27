Paige & Alberto El Patron Getting Married This Week
Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron and WWE Superstar Paige are getting married this week.
Alberto noted on Instagram that the wedding will take place on Wednesday, also accusing a wrestling company of harassing them. His full post is below:
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she's better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩 We are getting married Wednesday … Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters