Paige Announces Match For WWE SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match comes after recent social media shots between the Superstars. Paige tweeted:

Just two weeks ahead of #SummerSlam, this is an exciting time! But every Tuesday night on #SDLive is exciting (especially with me in charge)! So…let’s make it official: @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE.

Now that is IICONIC WOO FIRE! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 6, 2018