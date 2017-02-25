Paige Comments On Actress Portraying Her In New Movie After Monday’s Filming

WWE Superstar Paige took to social media this week to comment on the scenes that were shot for the movie based on her life, “Fighting With My Family” at Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

As noted, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios are co-producing the film that will give fans a look at the life and career of Paige and her famous wrestling family.

At Monday’s RAW, scenes were shot for the film, including the moment from Paige’s career where she made her WWE main roster debut and won the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee. Actress Florence Pugh is portraying Paige in the film, while female pro wrestling stars Thea Trinidad and Tessa Blanchard are handling the in-ring / stunt work.

“Proud of [Tessa Blanchard, Thea Trinidad and Florence Pugh] killing it,” wrote Paige of the trio that are portraying her likeness in the film after the scenes were shot at Monday’s RAW. “Some bad ass b*tches right there.”

Proud of @teamTblanchard @Florence_Pugh and @TheaTrinidadTMT killing it. Some bad ass bitches right there 💪🏻💪🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 21, 2017