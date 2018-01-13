Paige Comments On Her WWE Status, Why Kairi Sane Hasn’t Wrestled, Matt Hardy – Vanguard 1

– Matt Hardy’s YouTube channel posted this new video from Vanguard 1. The description mentions The Great War with Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail: “As The Lake of REINCARNATION thaws from its recent FROZEN SLUMBER, the MAGIC of The Hardy Compound becomes more POTENT, more MYSTICAL.. As my Platoon prepares for The Great War with The Consumer of Terrestrial Entities & the GROTESQUE Sister Abigail.”

– Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane hasn’t wrestled in a few months because she’s banged up. Sane was attacked by Shayna Baszler on the December 27th WWE NXT episode but she has not wrestled since “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th.

– As noted on Friday, Paige’s in-ring career with WWE is reportedly over after she is not being cleared following the injury she suffered while taking a kick from Sasha Banks at a WWE live event in December. The belief is that WWE will keep Paige in a non-physical role but she is not expected to wrestle for them again. She took to Instagram yesterday and issued her first comments since the report came out, as seen below: