Paige Excited For Her WWE Future, Comments On One Year Since Her Career-Ending Injury

Thursday marked 1 year since Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury during a WWE live event in Long Island, New York.

Paige took to Twitter to comment on her 2018 and 2019, writing, “One year since the night in Uniondale. So crazy how quickly time passes. 2019 is gonna be a wonderful year. I can feel it”

Paige had been working as the SmackDown General Manager until the role was recently scrapped. WWE has plans to keep her around on TV but there’s no word yet on what that role might be.

Below is her tweet from today: