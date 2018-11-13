Paige Gives Huge Props To Becky Lynch, Lynch Taunts Ronda Rousey, Note On WWE Injury Reports

By
Scott Lazara
-

It’s worth noting that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown General Manager Paige are still tweeting like she’s still good to go for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

As noted, it’s been reported that Lynch vs. Rousey has been pulled due to Becky suffering a concussion and broken nose during last night’s RAW invasion angle.

We hope to have confirmation on the injuries soon but it’s possible WWE won’t address it until tonight’s SmackDown.

Below are the new tweets from Paige and Lynch:

