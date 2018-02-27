Paige On Missing The Chamber, WWE Hall Of Fame Notes, WWE Top 10

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video features miraculous Superstar landings:

– As noted, WWE announced today that Jarrius “JJ” Robertson will be the recipient of the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New Orleans. For those who missed it, WWE also confirmed that the ceremony will air live on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Friday, April 6th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. A special presentation of the ceremony will then air on the USA Network at 10pm EST on Saturday, April 7th and at 11pm EST after RAW goes off the air that Monday.

– Paige tweeted the following on missing the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match last night: