Paige Possibly Injured At WWE House Show Tonight (Video/Photo)

By
Scott Lazara
-

Paige may have suffered what some fans described as a bad injury at tonight’s WWE live event on Long Island, New York.

The incident came during Absolution’s six-woman match against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James as Paige took a kick to the back from Banks. The match was stopped and a stretcher was called for but Paige ended up walking to the locker room on her own.

Stay tuned for updates on Paige’s status. Below are fan tweets on the possible shoulder injury: