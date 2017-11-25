Paige Pranks Her Friend (Video), 205 Live Star Wants To Challenge Roman Reigns

– Featured below, courtesy of Paige’s “Glampire Diaries” YouTube channel, is a taste-test prank that Paige played on one of her friends.

– As noted, after defeating The Miz to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on RAW earlier this week, Roman Reigns mentioned in an interview that he plans to do “Open Challenges” with the title. In responding to that comment, 205 Live Superstar Cedric Alexander posted the following, asking if Cruiserweights were included in the “Open Challenge” scenario.