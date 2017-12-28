Paige Pulled From WWE Live Events, Video Of Her Injury

Paige has now been pulled from the rest of the WWE live events this week due to the injury she suffered at Wednesday’s WWE live event on Long Island, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

As noted, Paige took a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks during a six-woman match, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Bayley, Mickie James and Banks. The match was stopped and she was checked on by a trainer. They called for a stretcher but she ended up leaving on her own for the most part but a trainer did assist her. We noted before that Paige appeared to be alright as she was seen at the hotel bar after the show.

Paige will be undergoing x-rays and an evaluation today but until they know more she has been pulled from the current holiday tour as a precautionary measure.

Below is fan video from last night’s spot in the ring: