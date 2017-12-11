Paige Responds To Alexa Bliss Video, WWE Stars Tour Ship (Video), Dolph Ziggler

– Below is video of Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Xavier Woods touring the USS Dewey before last week’s WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings at Naval Base San Diego. This footage should air during Thursday’s two-hour special on the USA Network, which will be the 15th annual Tribute to The Troops.

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the wrestling match between St. Edwards Athletics and Saint Ignatius High School on Thursday, December 21st in Lakewood, Ohio. The match takes place at St. Edwards High, where Ziggler attended school and wrestled. He still holds the school record for most pins in a career with 82.

– Below is video from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talking Paige, Absolution and Asuka, plus a response from Paige that sets up a potential showdown on tonight’s RAW.

Bliss says Absolution has been very dominating as a trio but she doesn’t think Paige is as confident as she was before. Bliss brags on handling business by herself and says Absolution are cowardly. She challenges Paige, Sonya Deville or Mandy Rose to meet her in the ring one-on-one. Bliss also talks about Asuka, saying The Empress of Tomorrow is a very important part of the locker room as she’s what they need to keep the women’s revolution going. Bliss says undefeated & unbeatable are two different things and she’s never had the chance to face Asuka but she wants to be the first person to beat the unbeatable. Bliss says she didn’t get a shot at Asuka in WWE NXT but the two did do battle during at least one NXT live event overseas.