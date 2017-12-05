Paige Returns To The Ring (Video), What Happened After RAW, Nia Jax – Enzo Amore

– This week’s WWE RAW saw Paige wrestle her first match in more than a year, picking up a win over Sasha Banks. Paige’s last official match came during the July 27th, 2016 RAW episode. She teamed with Sasha to defeat Dana Brooke & Charlotte Flair that night. This week’s RAW also saw more dominance from Paige’s new “Absolution” stable with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They once again took out Banks, Bayley and Mickie James and later surrounded Asuka in the ring but The Empress of Tomorrow left before anything could happen, like last week. Below is video from Paige’s ring return:

– The dark main event after this week’s RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Hank Guthrie sent word that The Shield called Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro back to the ring after they retreated through the crowd as RAW went off the air. For those who missed it, the RAW main event saw Joe help The Bar retain the RAW Tag Team Titles over Rollins and Ambrose.

– As noted, WWE began a new storyline with Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore this week as Nia flirted with Enzo following his backstage segment with The Zo Train. They had this Twitter exchange after the show: