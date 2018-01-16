Paige Staying Optimistic On Social Media, Ricochet On Signing With WWE, Ryback

– Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a WrestlePro indie match with former WWE Superstar Ryback teaming with Pat Buck to take on The Heavenly Bodies. The match took place on October 14th, 2016. Below is the video:

– Paige took to Twitter today and commented on her future, saying 2018 will be her year. As noted, WWE announced last night that Paige will be unable to compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match due to a neck injury. WWE has not confirmed the recent reports of company doctors deciding not to clear Paige for a return to the ring following the injury she suffered after taking a kick from Sasha Banks during a December WWE live event match, but multiple sources have confirmed that her in-ring WWE career is essentially over. Paige remains optimistic on social media as she tweeted the following today:

2018 WILL be my year. 🙏🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 16, 2018

– As noted, WWE announced today that Trevor “Ricochet” Mann officially reported to the WWE Performance Center today to begin working for the company. Ricochet tweeted the following on signing with the company: