Paige WWE Status Update: New Role To Be Revealed Soon (VIDEOS & PHOTO)

Paige will be staying on WWE SmackDown in a new role that is to be announced.

There was speculation on Paige’s WWE TV future after Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opened this week’s RAW to announce a “fresh start” for both brands, one with no General Managers and no Commissioners as they would be running the shows as a four-person team. Tonight’s SmackDown opened with Shane leading a backstage meeting with the blue brand roster. Shane praised Paige for the stellar job she’s done on Tuesday nights and thanked her on behalf of everyone, including the fans.

Shane then announced that Paige isn’t going anywhere but her role will change. Shane ended the segment by raising Paige’s arm as the roster chanted “thank you Paige!” at her. WWE did confirm that Shane relieved Paige of her Genera Manager duties.

Shane did not elaborate on what they have planned for Paige, and nothing was mentioned on commentary as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is a photo and videos from tonight’s opening SmackDown segment from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA: