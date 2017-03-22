Paul Heyman Inks Deal With Yahoo For Exclusive WrestleMania Content

The Wrap reports that Paul Heyman has signed another deal with Yahoo to create content going into WrestleMania 33. Heyman’s “Heyman Hustle” website will release original content on Yahoo Sports’ Turnstiles page leading up to the big event on April 2nd. Heyman did a similar deal for WrestleMania 32.

Heyman’s first video will drop on Monday and will run through WrestleMania Sunday. Heyman will be revealing exclusive footage of Brock Lesnar as he prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. Heyman commented to The Wrap:

“Last year, our partnership with Yahoo! Sports was the most successful collaboration we’ve ever done with the Heyman Hustle website. It also provided a look into our Looking4Larry Agency that launched the bidding war for the rights to the reality show we’re currently shooting. This year, we are debuting seven never-before-seen videos with behind the scenes footage of Brock Lesnar that even I find intimidating, and also doing a Facebook Live session for which I’m already lawyering up!”