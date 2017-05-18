Paul Heyman Introduces Rapper At Concert (Video), Ember Moon Games (Video)

– Injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon returns for more Mass Effect gameplay with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in this new video from Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel. The episode was recently filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– Paul Heyman took to the stage earlier this week and introduced rapper Desiigner before his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City. You can check out Heyman’s introduction below, featuring a few f-bombs. Heyman has known the rapper for some time as he tweeted a photo of the two having dinner in August of last year, which you can also see below.