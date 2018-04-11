Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight’s WWE NXT, The Authors Of Pain, WWE Community

– TMZ Sports posted this video of Paul Heyman officiating the wedding of Rory Culkin, brother to actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame. Macaulay is apparently a big wrestling fan and has made some indie appearances recently. Heyman began the ceremony with his signature introduction for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and even threw in a plug for the WWE Network.

– Below is video of Mike Rome talking to The Authors of Pain after their WWE NXT call-up on Monday night’s RAW, which saw them easily defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno before apparently firing WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering as their manager. Akam says this is not about Ellering, it’s about how they destroyed the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Ellering then confronts them and asked what they’re doing. He came up with the plan to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Titles. Rezar says this is not about Paul as his chapter ended in NXT. Ellering then watches as they walk off.

– The following matches were taped in New Orleans for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

* Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

– Below are more WWE Community photos and videos from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans, including the the Special Olympics – Boys & Girls Clubs basketball game, the Be A Star anti-bullying rally, a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event, the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions Mardi Gras party and the Connor’s Cure Kid Superstars reveal. You can find more details on the events at WWECommunity.com. Below are photos and videos:

Congrats to our winning class of the #WrestleMania Reading Challenge with @WWE and @FirstBook! WWE Superstars are reading a book about @Tromboneshorty! pic.twitter.com/HMFAmJ84mM — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 10, 2018