Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight’s WWE NXT, The Authors Of Pain, WWE Community

– TMZ Sports posted this video of Paul Heyman officiating the wedding of Rory Culkin, brother to actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame. Macaulay is apparently a big wrestling fan and has made some indie appearances recently. Heyman began the ceremony with his signature introduction for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and even threw in a plug for the WWE Network.
– Below is video of Mike Rome talking to The Authors of Pain after their WWE NXT call-up on Monday night’s RAW, which saw them easily defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno before apparently firing WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering as their manager. Akam says this is not about Ellering, it’s about how they destroyed the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Ellering then confronts them and asked what they’re doing. He came up with the plan to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Titles. Rezar says this is not about Paul as his chapter ended in NXT. Ellering then watches as they walk off.
– The following matches were taped in New Orleans for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:
* Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans
* Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
– Below are more WWE Community photos and videos from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans, including the the Special Olympics – Boys & Girls Clubs basketball game, the Be A Star anti-bullying rally, a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event, the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions Mardi Gras party and the Connor’s Cure Kid Superstars reveal. You can find more details on the events at WWECommunity.com. Below are photos and videos:
Congrats to our winning class of the #WrestleMania Reading Challenge with @WWE and @FirstBook! WWE Superstars are reading a book about @Tromboneshorty! pic.twitter.com/HMFAmJ84mM
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 10, 2018
Had an awesome Reading Celebration at J.C. Elementary School with @FirstBook, @Tromboneshorty and @KingInjury! pic.twitter.com/6cbwxhK5lZ
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 10, 2018
35 @MakeAWish families were joined by @SamoaJoe, @SashaBanksWWE, @NatbyNature and @DanaWarriorWWE for a Mardi Gras party during #WrestleMania Week! pic.twitter.com/t4QSg2NM4c
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@MakeAWish's Lyam has some words of advice for @JohnCena before #WrestleMania 34! pic.twitter.com/sVGgrOQiKq
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 8, 2018
Another successful #BeAStar event in #NewOrleans! Special thanks to @ChristianLN0821 for being our guest today! Thank you @BGCA_Clubs #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/SGepXHjKxU
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 6, 2018
Go behind-the-scenes of todays Unified 🏀 Game with @WWE at #WrestleMania! #InclusionRevolution #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/e3qZwZ6NEl
— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) April 5, 2018
What a great day for basketball! Thanks so much to @SOLouisiana @BGC_SELA for having us!
Coaches @Sheltyb803 @AliciaFoxy @WWERollins @WWEGable @CarmellaWWE @DanaWarriorWWE @VelveteenWWE & @DanaWarriorWWE had an awesome time lending a hand! #PlayUnified #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/fUDIoVIvyc
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 5, 2018
The Special guest commentators at today’s #PlayUnified @SOLouisiana basketball game had an amazing day with so many inspiring youngsters! @BGC_SELA @WWETheBigShow @MikeRomeWWE pic.twitter.com/uTwcshFZgr
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018
Eleven pediatric patients from local New Orleans hospitals revealed their @WWE Kid Superstar personas at #WrestleMania #Axxess! @ConnorsCure https://t.co/nHa1wCZ7J7 pic.twitter.com/i9jQZ2ui8n
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
The newest group of @ConnorsCure kid Superstars were introduced to the WWE Universe by @StephMcMahon, @WWEDanielBryan, @WWEAsuka, @DanaWarriorWWE and @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleManiaAxxess! pic.twitter.com/0tngvAMmtO
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
Thank you to @WWE for continuing to bring the fight to pediatric cancer. With another whole new group of #KidSuperstars this disease doesn’t have a chance👊🎗👊@StephMcMahon @TheVFoundation pic.twitter.com/NtdVxAcme9
— ConnorsCure (@ConnorsCure) April 7, 2018
.@StephMcMahon @WWEDanielBryan @WWEAsuka & @AJStylesOrg help introduce 11 inspiring youngsters and their Superstar personas! THEY are the #Heroes! #WWEHero @ConnorsCure @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/HfT5PC65zM
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
The newest group of @ConnorsCure kid Superstars were introduced to the WWE Universe by @StephMcMahon, @WWEDanielBryan, @WWEAsuka, @DanaWarriorWWE and @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleManiaAxxess! pic.twitter.com/0tngvAMmtO
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@JohnCena surprised the @MakeAWish families in New Orleans for #WrestleMania to induct the wish kids into @WWE’s Circle of Champions! pic.twitter.com/FnBhAeHtUW
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
We’re at Mardi Gras World with some awesome @MakeAWish kids who are going to #WrestleMania tomorrow. @wwe @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/cXi1iLSjgL
— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) April 7, 2018