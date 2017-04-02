Paul Heyman On The Rise Of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar Appearing More On WWE TV

WWE on-air performer and “advocate” for “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, recently spoke with Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, where his client challenges Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

During the discussion, Heyman was asked about the original rise of Bill Goldberg and his re-introduction to the modern day pro wrestling audience via his current / ongoing run in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“What a fascinating rise back into prominence. As I said on Monday Night Raw, it’s not like other’s haven’t tried it,” said Heyman. “Not just anybody. Not just slouches. We’re talking Sting. The Icon. Not just anybody here. Sting. The greatest star in WCW, and if he wasn’t’ the greatest star in WCW, certainly the case could be made he’s top one or two. And Sting couldn’t pull this off, but Goldberg did, and he did it with dominance and devastation and destruction in a way no person could have seen coming. I’ve been fascinated by this rise back of Goldberg back into the main event, and i’m awfully proud of him.”

Heyman continued, “I have nothing but respect and admiration for what he’s pulled off. And I’m happy for him him that he gets to go out in a manner that is worthy of his real life and his persona in that he gets to go down at the hands of Brock Lesnar this Sunday.”

Regarding whether or not fans can expect more from Brock Lesnar in terms of how many times they will see “The Beast Incarnate” on television and pay-per-view compared to the past couple years where he has been working an even lighter part-time schedule for WWE.

“I would presume that after this Sunday my job will be to say ‘ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I’m the advocate for the reigning, defending, Undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’, and should that be the case, as a spoiler I say it will be the case, I think defending that championship will be on the table and will be on Brock Lesnar’s plate, and we will probably be more visible this year than we have in the past five years in WWE, simply because there will be a title to defend, and it’s a new title and you want to establish that title,” said Heyman. “The WWE Championship, we didn’t have to defend that often, because it was already an established championship. But now you have two competing championships and you don’t want to be the champion who isn’t as visible as the other champion.”

Check out the complete Paul Heyman interview above or at BetweenTheRopes.com.