Paul Heyman On Where ECW Would Be Today, Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker

As noted, former ECW promoter and current “advocate” of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, recently spoke with Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com to promote tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the notes we posted on Saturday, Heyman also touched on tonight’s match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, and shared his thoughts on where ECW would be today had it not gone under when it did.

Below are some additional highlights from the interview. You can watch the full video interview via the YouTube player embedded above.

On what current WWE storylines excite him: “I like the whole concept of Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. I’m fascinated to see the audience’s reaction to that this Sunday. I followed what SmackDown has done with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton and I really have enjoyed that very much. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that Seth Rollins, the pupil coming up against the teacher with Triple H has been very interesting to watch on Monday Night Raw. I’m looking forward to those matches very, very much.”

On where ECW would be today had it not gone under when it did: “It’s not still around. And it was a different era that ECW serviced. It was a different fanbase with different technology, with different levels of communication, and different levels of distribution. The ECW model of the 1990s would not fit in 2017, just like the promotions today and the manner in which they survive would not fit the 1990s…I would dare say if I were to be presenting a product, my goal would to be to present the best possible product out there, or I wouldn’t want to present it at all.”

Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of WrestleMania 33.