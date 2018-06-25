Paul Heyman Plants Seed For Major Brock Lesnar Match?

Did Paul Heyman plant the seeds for a match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar this weekend?

We noted before how the WWE website had a new poll asking fans who should join Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules to crown a new #1 contender to Lesnar – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Elias, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Heyman took to Facebook and wrote a lengthy promo taking shots at the various poll options, as seen in the post below. Heyman called Reigns the Sloppy Second Samoan and called Owens a midcarder. He wrote on Lashley, “Bobby Lashley? The Man Who Would Be Lesnar? The supposed college standout who won the NAIA Championship because he knew the competition for the Division 1 Championship was too fierce? By the way, remember, when Bobby won the NAIA Title that no one really cared about, Brock Lesnar was making national headlines winning the D1 Heavyweight Championship. When Bobby saw Brock Lesnar ascend to become the biggest box office attraction in UFC, Bobby knew he had no chance against Brock, so he hid behind Scot Coker’s tomato cans in Strikeforce and Bellator, hoping to look good enough to graduate into a once-in-a-lifetime payday position against Brock Lesnar, who has never even heard about Bobby except the few times I mention Bobby’s name to Brock, and always as the punchline to a joke about the pitiful level of pseudo-athletes who think they are even in Brock’s league.”

Lashley responded via Twitter and said he’s never dodged Lesnar but he’s ready for the match now that they’re both in WWE together again, and would love to do it. Reigns, who is rumored to face Lesnar at SummerSlam in what could be Lesnar’s final WWE match under this run, also took to Twitter and responded. Reigns warned Lashley ahead of Extreme Rules and invited Heyman to RAW.

It will be interesting to see how the Extreme Rules build plays out on this week’s RAW and what Superstars are added to the multi-man match. WWE has not confirmed Lesnar’s return to RAW and Heyman is not being advertised for this week’s show but he could be added to build off the invitation from Reigns.

You can see the exchanges below:

I never ducked @BrockLesnar in college. I never had the chance to meet him earlier in @WWE. Never was in same #MMA organization. Now we're both here again in #WWE. I'm ready. Let's do it. I'd LOVE to fight Brock. Take that any way you want! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 24, 2018