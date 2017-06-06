Paul Heyman Post-Attack Video, RAW Mystery Attacker Storyline Update, Drew McIntyre

– Below is video of Paul Heyman being helped to the trainer’s room after the Coquina Clutch from Samoa Joe on RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA this week. As noted, Joe attacked Heyman to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast will return on next week’s RAW from Lafayette, LA to confront Joe ahead of their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

– WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre turns 32 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson turns 54.

– The Enzo Amore mystery attacker storyline progressed on this week’s RAW as Big Cass was laid out this time. Cass was found backstage with a chain belonging to Enzo but Enzo explained by saying the people attacking him must have taken the chain and planted it.

