Paul Heyman Predicts Charlotte Can & Likely Will Headline WrestleMania One Day

WWE on-air performer Paul Heyman sung the praises of former RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the latest installment of his WrestleMania Week blog at Yahoo! Sports.

In the latest blog entry posted by “The Advocate” of Brock Lesnar, Heyman touched on fans who give Charlotte credit for being “one of, if not the best female in-ring performers of this generation,” pointing out that the fact that they are complimenting her ability is overshadowed by the fact that they feel the need to qualify her abilities by comparing her strictly to other female performers.

“I’m getting tired of people who keep saying how Charlotte is ‘one of, if not the best’ female in-ring performers of this generation,” Heyman wrote. “The compliment is mitigated by the designation of Charlotte as a female. The talent depth in terms of first class in-ring performers is at an all-time high in World Wrestling Entertainment, and few can match Charlotte’s ability.”

As he continued, Heyman predicted that Charlotte is only going to get more talented as time goes by. He also brought up the always-popular topic of her having arguably the biggest shoes in wrestling history to attempt to fill due to the fact that she is the daughter of “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

“And here’s something scary to think about … she’s only going to get (much, much) better. The second-generation superstar obviously has the bloodline, but one could make the case Charlotte’s pedigree has been a challenge for her to overcome.”

Heyman continued, “That’s not a knock on Ric Flair. It’s a fact that all children of a legendary parent have to face.”

The former promoter of the now defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion went on to mention that one day Charlotte will likely headline a WrestleMania pay-per-view, even claiming he wouldn’t be surprised if UFC mega-star “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was the woman standing across from Charlotte if and when that day comes.

Check out the latest WrestleMania Week blog by Paul Heyman at Yahoo.com.