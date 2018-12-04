Paul Heyman Predicts Future WWE vs. UFC Bidding War

Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to predict a future bidding war between WWE and UFC over University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson.

Heyman wrote, “If ur looking just a couple of yrs into the future, the next big bidding war between @WWE and @UFC will take place over the services of @GSteveson, the undefeated #UofM wrestler who, as a freshman, brought renewed interest to college like no one since ….”

The freshman brought his collegiate wrestling record to 13-0 this weekend in Las Vegas after winning the heavyweight championship in the Cliff Keen Invitational.

Steveson and his brother met Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while backstage at the WWE live event from the Target Center in Minneapolis this past March. You can see photos of their meeting along with Heyman’s new tweet below: