Paul Heyman Responds To Ultimatum, Video From Heyman’s Las Vegas Office

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has issued an ultimatum to Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar – appear on tonight’s RAW for negotiations on the next title defense or be stripped of the title.

Heyman indicated he will not be on tonight’s RAW from Buffalo, NY as he is at his office in Las Vegas. On a related note, you can see new video of Heyman’s Vegas office in the video above from the Heyman Hustle YouTube channel and YouTube star Kidbehindacamera.

Heyman wrote the following in response to Angle’s ultimatum:

. @WWE Are you serious? You spring this on my client, the reigning defending undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion @BrockLesnar and me with no notice? No warning? No letter of admonishment? Just an unwarranted ultimatum, so @RealKurtAngle can look tough in negotiations? https://t.co/A4h7P4x3eV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 16, 2018

And it's really "cute" (most family-family facetious word I could conjure up at the moment) of @WWE to say "ATTENTION: @HeymanHustle" because everyone in #WWE is so scared to address my client @BrockLesnar, so they try to create separation between themselves and their message! https://t.co/A4h7P4x3eV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 16, 2018