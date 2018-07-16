Paul Heyman Responds To Ultimatum, Video From Heyman’s Las Vegas Office

Scott Lazara
As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has issued an ultimatum to Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar – appear on tonight’s RAW for negotiations on the next title defense or be stripped of the title.

Heyman indicated he will not be on tonight’s RAW from Buffalo, NY as he is at his office in Las Vegas. On a related note, you can see new video of Heyman’s Vegas office in the video above from the Heyman Hustle YouTube channel and YouTube star Kidbehindacamera.

Heyman wrote the following in response to Angle’s ultimatum: