Paul Heyman Working With Record Company, Sting Appears In Red, Roman Reigns Clip

– Below is a video of Roman Reigns at Radio Row earlier this morning in Orlando. Reigns reveals that his tailor saved the day by driving one of his suits from Tampa to Orlando as there was a mix-up with a FedEx delivery. He says he feels great going into what feels like the biggest WrestleMania he’s been a part of. Reigns will do battle with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

– Complex Sports reports that Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry Agency has been signed by indie record label Reviver Entertainment Group. The label is headed by second generation music impresario David Ross. Heyman and his L4L partner Mitchell K. Stuart will be handling everything for the Reviver artists, from introducing them to the public to producing and directing music videos.

Complex reports that Heyman’s agency has also signed on with a major Silicon Valley start-up but those details will be announced in the near future.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting made an appearance in his red Wolfpac gear at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier today. The Stinger tweeted this photo from the event: