WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is celebrating a new milestone of 500 days as champion.

Dunne won the title back on May 20, 2017 by defeating Tyler Bate at the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago I” event. Dunne is set to make history when he passes Brock Lesnar’s recent WWE Universal Title reign of 504 days this week.

The Bruiserweight took to Instagram this week and marked the milestone with the following posts, revealing a limited edition t-shirt he’s released: