Pete Dunne To Defend The WWE UK Title This Weekend

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title during the WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the Insomnia Festival in Birmingham, England this weekend. WWE will tape on Saturday and Sunday. Dunne’s title defense will come on Sunday.

There’s no word yet on who Dunne will defend against but other stars advertised for the tapings include Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Noam Dar, Mark Andrews, Zack Gibson and Joe Coffey. As noted, these tapings will also feature the crowning of the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Killer Kelly and Xia Brookside are being advertised but there’s no word yet on how the champion will be decided.

This will be the second set of NXT UK TV tapings for the WWE Network series that is expected to begin airing before the year is over.

Dunne put the title on the line against Gibson at Saturday’s NXT TV tapings from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That match will air on Wednesday’s WWE Network episode. Dunne has held the title since May 20, 2017 after defeating Bate at the “Takeover: Chicago” event.