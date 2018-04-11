Peyton Royce & Billie Kay Speak, Goldust Celebrating, Ruby Riott On SmackDown Changes

– Below is video of “The Iconic Duo” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talking to Cathy Kelley after their WWE SmackDown main roster debut on this week’s show. As noted, the former WWE NXT Superstars destroyed Charlotte Flair and allowed Carmella to cash in her Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Peyton says they are so happy to accomplish what they planned to accomplish with their debut – they came to make a statement and that’s what they did. Billie says they wanted to do this together and they did just that. They agree that they put the women’s division on notice and they are happy about that. Regarding what we can expect from the two on the main roster, Peyton says we saw just a glimpse and Billie says they work as a team and always have, always will.

– Goldust turns 49 years old today while Ariya Daivari turns 29, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race turns 75 and former WCW Nitro Girl Fyre turns 46. Also, today would have been the 46th birthday of ECW Original Balls Mahoney.

