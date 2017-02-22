Photo: Actress Florence Pugh As Paige From Movie Scene Shot At RAW

As noted, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios filmed a scene for their new movie based on Paige and her famous wrestling family at Monday’s WWE RAW show in Los Angeles, California.

The scene, which we noted Monday afternoon would be based on the moment where Paige defeated AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship, is captured in the following fan photo from the Staples Center this past Monday night.

The photo features actress Florence Pugh portrayed as Paige celebrating her title victory for the film, “Fighting With My Family.”