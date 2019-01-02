PHOTO: AEW Top Stars Sign Their Contracts

All Elite Wrestling tweeted a photo of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam “Hangman” Page signing their contracts on Tuesday.

The photo also includes Cody’s wife Brandi Rhodes and Matt’s wife Dana Jackson, indicating that they are working with AEW as well.

As noted, AEW was officially announced on Tuesday. Cody is working as the Executive Vice President and it’s believed, but not confirmed, that The Bucks will be the bookers. Other members of The Elite are expected to work behind-the-scenes roles, such as agents. Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan is reportedly working as the company President and the Khan family are the main financial backers. You can read the latest backstage news & notes, and more on AEW, at this link.

AEW will hold their “Double Or Nothing” rally next Tuesday, January 8 at 5pm ET in the West Club parking lot of TIAA Bank Field, where the Jaguars play their NFL games. This is the same place where the AEW trademarks were registered to. It’s worth noting that WWE will be holding SmackDown in Jacksonville that same night at the nearby Jacksonville Memorial Arena. The rally will include details on AEW’s first big event, Double Or Nothing. That event is expected to take place in the spring of this year.

Below is the contract signing photo: