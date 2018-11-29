PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Works With Wrestling Veteran At The WWE PC

By
Scott Lazara
-

As noted, Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Wednesday after being out of action with concussion issues.

Bliss revealed on Twitter today that she was training with pro wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush.

Quack worked as a guest trainer at the Performance Center in February 2016 and later did consulting work for the yellow brand.

Below is the tweet from Bliss and related tweets from Quack: