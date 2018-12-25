PHOTO: Another WWE Star Gets Married

Add Akira Tozawa to the list of WWE Superstars who got married this month.

As seen in the Instagram post below, Tozawa revealed that he was married last Saturday, December 22.

We noted before how Lio Rush married his fiance in Las Vegas while Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe got married in a Viking Wedding, also this past week.

Below is Tozawa’s post with his wife along with a congratulatory tweet from Titus O’Neil: