Photo: Bobby Roode Retains Title At NXT TakeOver: Orlando, Poses With New Belt

“The Glorious One” kept his glory in-tact with an impressive win in the main event of Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT World Champion Bobby Roode defeated former champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the final match of the evening during the special that aired live via the WWE Network.

With the win, Roode became the first person to hold the brand new NXT World title belt, which debuted at the NXT TakeOver: Orlando event, along with new NXT Tag-Team and NXT Women’s title belts, on Saturday night.

Check out a photo of Bobby Roode checking out his new NXT World title belt from the official WWE Twitter page below.

