Photo: Brand New WWE United Kingdom Title

Ahead of this weekend’s two-night, 16-man tournament to crown the company’s first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, fans were treated to a glimpse of the new WWE title belt.

Featured below is a video released by WWE via their official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon that shows off the new WWE championship belt.

WWE’s two-day tournament for the U.K. Title begins on Saturday, Jan. 14th and concludes on Jan. 15th, airing live on the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.