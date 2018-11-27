PHOTO: Braun Strowman Pre-Surgery Update From RAW, WWE TLC Status, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a video of Braun Strowman in Birmingham, Alabama as he prepared to undergo surgery on his elbow earlier today.

As seen below, The Monster Among Men is sporting a nasty bruise on his arm. There’s no official word yet on when Strowman will be back in action but he noted on RAW that he will be on the shelf for some time.

The storyline going into the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view is that Strowman vs. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin will not be pulled from the card. Corbin is keeping the match on the books as he will win by forfeit when Strowman fails to show up due to the injury. The stipulation is that Corbin will be the permanent RAW GM if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses. Strowman was to earn his Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he won. That match is still expected to take place.

Corbin is now using the title of “General Manager-Elect” as he expects to win by forfeit at TLC.

Strowman’s promo on RAW included a warning to Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Strowman promised that all three would “get these hands” as soon as he’s 100% and able to return to action.