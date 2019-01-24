PHOTO: Chase Field Announces Crazy Royal Rumble Burger For Sunday’s WWE PPV

Chase Field in Phoenix will be selling a special Royal Rumble Burger for Sunday’s Rumble pay-per-view, as seen below.

The burger features 18 ounces of pork bratwurst patty, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions, BBQ aioli and a toasted onion roll, topped with fried mac & cheese wedges.

You can see a photo of the concoction below: