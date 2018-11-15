UPDATED With Video: Enzo Amore Kicked Off Airplane Today, Fan Yells Catchphrase At Him On The Way Off

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was kicked off a Delta airlines flight this afternoon, according to TMZ. He was booted for not following crew instructions after taking a hit of a vape pen on the plane.

The flight was preparing to depart, from JFK in New York City to LAX in Los Angeles, but never got off the ground with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion on it. Port Authority Police were called to the plane but they did not arrest Enzo.

Delta refused to place Enzo on any of their other flights, leaving him to find another way to Los Angeles.

Delta issued the following statement to TMZ:

“A customer was removed from Delta flight 747 operating from New York to Los Angeles for not following crew instructions. The flight returned to the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport where the customer deplaned without further incident.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet adds that flight attendants told Enzo to quit vaping but he didn’t listen. The plane was then turned around on the runway and authorities were called to remove him.

As seen below, another traveler yelled to Enzo as he was leaving the plane and said, “How you doing?” Enzo smiled and kept walking.

Here is a screenshot of him turning after hearing "How you doin?". pic.twitter.com/pPbhl4TGSV — Kurt Cobangle (@JaimsVanDerBeek) November 15, 2018

UPDATE: Reddit user iAmOneNineSeven shared the following video of Enzo leaving the plane, with comments from another traveler on what happened: