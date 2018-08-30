PHOTO: Eve Torres-Gracie Welcomes Second Child

Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torress-Gracie and her husband Rener Gracie have welcomed their second son, Renson Gracie.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, back in September 2015 after getting married in April 2014.

Eve wrote the following on Instagram after giving birth today:

He’s here. We are so overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I wasn’t sure it was possible to fall in love with another little boy all over again, but here you are. Grateful for the ability to give life, for a healthy baby boy, and a beautiful birth experience.

Welcome, Renson Gracie (pronounced “Henson”). @renergracie