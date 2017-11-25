Photo: First Look At Special Set For Tonight’s WWE Starrcade 2017 Event

As noted, WWE is dusting off the old NWA annual “Starrcade” tradition at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina this evening, as they present their non-televised one-night special event, WWE Starrcade 2017.

Featured below, courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter page, is the first look at the special production set for tonight’s show. Check out the ring entrance and aisle below, as well as a special tribute video honoring the late WWE Hall Of Famer and NWA legend, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, who is the man who created the original NWA Starrcade event in the 1980s.

Check back here later this evening for a complete report from the WWE Starrcade 2017 special event.