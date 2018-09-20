PHOTO: First Look At CM Punk In Upcoming Haunted House Movie

As noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk has wrapped filming on his first starring role in a feature film, the haunted house thriller “Girl on the Third Floor.”

Punk stars as Don Koch, a man who is failing as a husband, who believes he can make up for past mistakes by fixing up an old house. His wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the timeline of the renovation because they have a baby on the way. Don tears the house apart for renovations but the house starts to tear him apart as well, “revealing the rot behind the drywall.”

No word yet on when the movie will be released but below is the first look at Punk’s character in the movie: