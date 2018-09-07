PHOTO: Former World Champion Visits WWE HQ, Teaming With Former WWE Star Soon

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was visiting WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT on Thursday, as seen in the photo below.

Arquette wrote on Instagram, “So close but yet so far away. @wwe @wwenetwork @tripleh @stephaniemcmahon”

He also wrote on Twitter, “Can’t stop a dream @WWE @WWENXT @WWENetwork @TripleH”

On a related note, Arquette has been announced for the Northeast Wrestling event on Friday, September 14 in Fishkill, NY. He will team with “Hurricane” Shane Helms to face King Brian and Anthony Batile.