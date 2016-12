Photo: Former WWE Star Shows Recent Royalty Check He Received From WWE

With all of the talk about high-dollar merchandise payoffs from Roman Reigns this week, former WWE Superstar Trent Baretta recently chimed in via social media to show a royalty check he received from WWE last week.

Baretta took to his official Twitter page on Friday, where he posted the following photo of his $73.89 royalty check issued on December 22nd from WWE.