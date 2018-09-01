PHOTO: Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake Back Together After Falling Out

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and wrestling legend Ed Leslie (Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake) were catching up this week after the public falling out they had in November 2017.

The beef started when The Barber tweeted about The Hulkster spending time with his ex-wife, also accusing Hogan and his ex-wife of “brainwashing” his daughter, which led to an estranged relationship with her.

Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart remains friends with both veterans and noted this past April that he believed they were on great terms once again.

Beefcake and Hogan tweeted the following photos this week: