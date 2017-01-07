Photo: New Impact Wrestling Logo Unveiled At TV Tapings In Orlando

At Friday night’s TNA Impact Wrestling television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, the promotion unveiled their new official logo.

As noted, the wrestling promotion, which dates back to 2002, was recently acquired by Anthem Sports Entertainment. The new majority owners of the company made their presence felt right away, as the new logo was revealed at the first set of Impact Wrestling television tapings last night.

Seen below courtesy of our friends at SEScoops.com is a shot of the big screen inside Universal Studios from Friday night’s tapings, which shows the new logo that the promotion is entering into the new year with. It’s worth noting that the “TNA” initials were again left out of the latest revised company logo.