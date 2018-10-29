Photo of The New NXT Women’s Champion

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz5f3l5dlKE&w=560&h=315]
Nia Jax earned a future women's title shot by winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Above and below are...
Reload during the PPV for new results & videos.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86OlB6hHT3o&w=560&h=315]
- The WWE Evolution Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island,...
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7QtU-IWeVo&w=560&h=315]
As seen above, Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey appeared on The Rachel Ray Show today to promote WWE Evolution. Rousey also...